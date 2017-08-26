car description

Offered for sale is a 1.3L 1979 Ford Fiesta 1300S manual. Coming with no history file, this lot's condition scores 85/135. A rare Ford Fiesta 1300S indicating just 5,693 miles... Fresh from 11 years in storage (elderly owner gave up driving)1299cc Kent engine with 66bhpJust one former registered keeper and indicating just 5,693 milesNo MOT but minimal work required to get thereGood looking and sporty. Great 'starter' classic Exterior: 2/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 1/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-fiesta-1300s.