Offered for sale is a 1.596L 1991 Ford Fiesta RS Turbo manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Very, very smart 1.6-litre, Fiesta RS Turbo.... 131bhp, 0-60 in 7.3 secs, and 130mphStored for the last five years but meticulously maintainedImmaculate interior and great condition overall. Previous RS Owner's Club carFully stamped Service Book, Owner's Manual, many past MOTs and tax discsRecently serviced and will come with a new MOT prior to sale issued by Blaze MotorsportExcellent example. Collector's Car standard Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-fiesta-rs-turbo.