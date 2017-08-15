loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£10,000 - £12,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.596L 1991 Ford Fiesta RS Turbo manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Very, very smart 1.6-litre, Fiesta RS Turbo.... 131bhp, 0-60 in 7.3 secs, and 130mphStored for the last five years but meticulously maintainedImmaculate interior and great condition overall. Previous RS Owner's Club carFully stamped Service Book, Owner's Manual, many past MOTs and tax discsRecently serviced and will come with a new MOT prior to sale issued by Blaze MotorsportExcellent example. Collector's Car standard Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-fiesta-rs-turbo.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304181
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    15/08/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    RS Turbo
  • Colour
    Red
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64322 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.596
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

