Ford Fiesta

£5,491
car description

Variant name:Zetec (2009) 5 Dr 1.25 82PS SIGMA ( - ) ,Derivative:MK7 (B299) ,Variant: ZETEC

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Colmn, Air Conditioning, C D Player, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 16"Alloy Wheels, ABS, Front Fog Lights, Quickclear Heated Front Windscreen

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283181
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    MF59TTO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    -0001
  • Mileage
    29136 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov -1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Orrell Lane,Bootle,
L20 6PD,
United Kingdom

