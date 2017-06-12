Ford > Fiesta

Variant name:Zetec (2009) 5 Dr 1.25 82PS SIGMA ( - ) ,Derivative:MK7 (B299) ,Variant: ZETEC
Adjustable Steering Colmn, Air Conditioning, C D Player, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 16"Alloy Wheels, ABS, Front Fog Lights, Quickclear Heated Front Windscreen
Orrell Lane,Bootle,
L20 6PD,
United Kingdom
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Ford’s first Mk1 Fiesta rolling ...
Even Ford admitted it. The Fiesta ST – as launched at the back end of 20...