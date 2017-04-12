Ford > Fiesta

Variant name:Hatchback ST-3 ,Derivative:ST-3 ,Variant: 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr
Metallic Paint,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Airbag - Side,Airbag - Side Curtain,Front Fog Lights,Heated Front Screen,Remote Central Locking,Rain Sensing Wipers,Immobiliser,Electric Windows - Front,Air Conditioning,CD Player,Bluetooth®,Climate Control,Electric Door Mirrors,Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Stadium Way,Rayleigh,
SS7 3NL,
United Kingdom
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Ford’s first Mk1 Fiesta rolling ...
Even Ford admitted it. The Fiesta ST – as launched at the back end of 20...