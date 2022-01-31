loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£13,749
car description

Variant name:1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr ,Derivative:ST-2 ,Variant: 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr

Accessories

Electric power steering, Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection with voice control and USB port, Push button starter, SYNC Emergency Assistance, Trip computer, 8 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Sony DAB radio/CD player, Steering wheel mounted controls, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Body colour large rear spoiler, Courtesy headlamp delay, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Quickclear heated windscreen, Rear wiper, Tinted glass, Adjustable head restraints, Ambient lighting, Footwell illumination, Front map reading lights, Front Recaro sports seats, Front/rear floor mats, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel and gearknob + red stitching, Load area light, Manual seat adjustment, Part leather upholstery, Pollen filter, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 3 point rear seatbelts x3, ABS+EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, MyKey system, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Lowered suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    OV16PKO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Riley Close,Daventry,
NN11 8QS,
United Kingdom

