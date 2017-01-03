loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£11,499
car description

Variant name:Hatchback ST ,Derivative:ST ,Variant: 1.6 EcoBoost ST 3dr Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST 3dr

Accessories

Electric power steering, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Steering wheel mounted controls, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Body colour large rear spoiler, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Front fog lights, Quickclear heated windscreen, Rear wiper, Tinted glass, Adjustable head restraints, Ambient lighting, Cloth upholstery, Footwell illumination, Front map reading lights, Front Recaro sports seats, Front/rear floor mats, Leather steering wheel and gearknob + red stitching, Load area light, Manual air conditioning, Manual seat adjustment, Pollen filter, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 3 point rear seatbelts x3, ABS+EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Lowered suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224793
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    NX15XKV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15092 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Elles Road,Farnborough,
GU14 7QW,
United Kingdom

