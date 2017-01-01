Ford > Fiesta

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Heated Front Screen, Alloy wheels, Full main dealer service history
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Heated Front Screen, Alloy wheels, Full main dealer service history
125-127 Wherstead Road
Ipswich, Suffolk
United Kingdom
This week marks the 40th anniversary of Ford’s first Mk1 Fiesta rolling ...
Even Ford admitted it. The Fiesta ST – as launched at the back end of 20...