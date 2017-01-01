loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£11,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Heated Front Screen, Alloy wheels, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224596
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1596
125-127 Wherstead Road
Ipswich, Suffolk
United Kingdom

