Ford Fiesta

£3,995
5 speed, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Cd/Stereo, Colour Coded Body, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Half Leather, Heated Front Screen, Height Adjustable Seat, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys Finished in Moondust Silver with Black Half Leather with Blue Cloth inserts. 55,000 Miles with Full History. Great Value. ANNUAL SALE NOW ON. SALE PRICE

5 speed, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Cd/Stereo, Colour Coded Body, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Half Leather, Heated Front Screen, Height Adjustable Seat, Power Steering, Rear Headrests, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 17'' Alloys

  • Ad ID
    223916
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1999
Southampton Road
Southampton, Hampshire
United Kingdom

