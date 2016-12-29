loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ford Fiesta

Compare this car
£9,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Hatchback ST-2 ,Derivative:ST-2 ,Variant: 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-2 3dr

Accessories

Electric power steering, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB connection, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Body colour large rear spoiler, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Quickclear heated windscreen, Rear wiper, Tinted glass, Adjustable head restraints, Front Recaro sports seats, Front/rear floor mats, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel and gearknob + red stitching, Manual seat adjustment, Part leather upholstery, Pollen filter, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, 3 point rear seatbelts x3, ABS+EBA, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, ESP + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Lowered suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    AO63YKP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    11098 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

Easlea Road,Bury St Edmunds,
IP32 7BY,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed