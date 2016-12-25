loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£13,750
car description

Variant name:Hatchback ST-3 ,Derivative:ST-3 ,Variant: 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr Ford Fiesta 1.6 EcoBoost ST-3 3dr

Accessories

Cruise control,Electric power steering,Sony Navigation with DAB Radio/CD and Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection; voice control and USB port,Trip computer,8 speakers,Auxiliary input socket,Steering wheel mounted controls,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Body colour large rear spoiler,Electric folding door mirrors with puddle lamps,Electric front windows/one touch facility,Front fog lights,LED daytime running lights,Privacy glass,Quickclear heated windscreen,Rear wiper,Tinted glass,Adjustable head restraints,Air conditioning + Electric Auto Temperature Control (EATC),Ambient lighting,Footwell illumination,Front map reading lights,Front Recaro sports seats,Front/rear floor mats,Heated front seats,Leather steering wheel and gearknob + red stitching,Load area light,Manual seat adjustment,Part leather upholstery,Pollen filter,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,3 point rear seatbelts x3,ABS+EBA,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,ESP + traction control,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front side airbags,MyKey system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry with 'Ford Power' starter button,Remote central locking,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Lowered suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223412
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    GX15AOK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    11789 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Lifestyle Ford,Tunbridge Wells,Mount Ephraim
TN4 8AG,
United Kingdom

