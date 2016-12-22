loading Loading please wait....
Ford Fiesta

£13,395
Colour SatNav, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, CD Player, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Half Leather, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Alloy wheels, Full service history **Competitive finance rates available - contact us for a quote** Over 50 cars in stock - please contact for more details. *one private owner* Style Pack fitted, low mileage, full service history, still covered under manufacturers warranty, part exchange welcome, please phone to arrange an appointment 01494 784491.

  • Ad ID
    222040
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Derivative
    ST
  • Mileage
    9862 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1596
Latimer Road
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

