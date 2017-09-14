car description

An untouched Ford Fiesta Mk1 XR2 with just 26,514 miles and one owner!



EQUIPMENT

Louvred design radiator grille with aerofoil section, aerodynamic front and rear black spoilers, black wheelarch extensions, twin body coloured doors mirrors, special XR2 bodyside decal treatments, extended black window surround paint, storage compartment under rear-floor, laminated windscreen, Ford P21 push button stereo, two speed plus intermittent wipe, tailgate wash/wipe, heated rear window, tachometer, trip recorder, driving lamps, soft feel special steering wheel, perforated ‘Cool Black’ headlining, digital header mounted clock, loadspace carpet, cigar lighter, illuminated interior controls. Dealer options: Ziebart rust proofing treatment, Ford rubber floor mats.



EXTERIOR

This unrepeatable sporting Fiesta XR2 boasts truly amazing credentials and is finished in striking Sunburst Red, (Code P1). The factory paintwork is bright, uniform and displays a fantastic unmolested finish, impossible to recreate and lost on first paint. All factory fitted panels are straight with linear gaps. There are various light markings such as touched in stone chips to the bonnet and tiny dings left strictly untouched so as to uphold originality. The conscientious owner, upon ordering the car in 1983, paid an extra £109 for Ziebart rust proofing treatment, from which the original Ziebart hole plugs are visible along with the rear window sticker. The door edges have been protected by plastic strips still attached. All other decals are original Ford fitment and have remained in exceptional preserved condition, as have all further trim sections and badges. The correct Ford Hella rear lenses and spot lamps, and the Lucus H4 headlamps remain fitted, along with original supplying Ford dealer number plates, rear screen sticker and tax disc holder. An iconic sporting Ford left exactly as intended, truly special.



INTERIOR

The interior in this remarkable example remains in beautiful untouched condition, even down to the working Ford P21 push button stereo and original Ford rubber floor mats. The ‘Storm’ and Crushed Velour interior in Shark Grey, (Code KW), is immaculate. The Shark Grey loop pile carpet is spotless as are the Grey Mylar sidewall and rear quarter finishers. The red laser line around the instrument binnacle is vibrant and the soft finish dashboard is perfect. The unworn steering wheel and gear knob have prominent veins. The devoted owner even kept the sunvisor hung cold and hot starting instructions still attached! All switchgear is functional and the original trimmed parcel shelf is straight and complete with the correct rubber hangers. Paranoid of being shunted in the rear by another car, the owner installed high level brake lights in 1990 and these are easily removed if desired. A delightfully period unspoilt interior, reminiscent of the 1980’s hot hatch phenomenon.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The time proven transverse mounted 1600 OHV engine with Weber twin-venturi carburettor develops an ample 84BHP, which in such a lightweight and nimble car achieves a top speed of 105mph and 0-60 in just 9.3 seconds. As part of the Ziebart rust proofing the engine compartment has been treated. The four speed synchromesh gearbox with remote shift is light and exact. A real ‘smile on your face’ experience.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Special ‘pepperpot’ 13” X 6” alloy wheels, as with the rest of the car, have never been refurbished and display prominent Ford emblems and manufacture raised markings. A few light markings are visible. The spare alloy wheel still wrapped in the original Pirelli P6 rubber sits in the boot wheel housing which incorporates the correct ‘bulged’ rear lower valance designed to accommodate the enlarged alloy wheel compared with lower Fiesta models. The dual line servo assisted brakes with ventilated 9.4” front discs and 7.0” rear drums bring the car up to a steady, straight and assured halt.



HISTORY FILE

Registered new on 10th January 1983 by Ford Main Dealer, Polar Motors of Bradford, this exceptionally special example has covered just 26,514 miles with one owner from new. Both blue and red V5 documents list zero former keepers. A new car sales invoice made out to Mr Phillip Bramhall confirms the purchase price of £5,485.70 less £1,050 for a Mini 1275 taken in part exchange. The Ziebart guarantee certificate dated 7th January 1983, three days prior to registration, has also been kept. The owner’s handbook is present and the original service booklet contains seven stamped entries covering the early years up to the mileage of 15,500. Previous MOT certificates dating as far back as 1987 and a collection of invoices fully verify the low mileage. Two main Ford keys operate the ignition and all locks and both original petrol cap keys are present. Supplying Dealer key fobs are included.



The decision to leave this example in its preserved state and as the day it was driven away from Polar Motors or remove the Ziebart treatment and carry out minor body repairs to make concours is not a decision KGF Classic Cars feels privileged to make. We would rather let the second owner decide, at no cost, in the knowledge that KGF Classic Cars will gladly carry out the necessary works.



MOT September 2018, HPI Clear.



