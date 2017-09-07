loading Loading please wait....
» » »

FORD FIESTA Base

Compare this car
£4,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1980 Make: FORD Model: FIESTA Trim: Base Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 1117 Ext Color: GREEN

Accessories

X Pack style body kit, Ronal 4 spoke Supersport alloysFull body restoration about 2 years ago with panels replaced where necessary so is now a rust free exampleRe painted in the original Ford Nova green metallic with original bitter chocolate Ghia interior MOT until May 2018Showing 90,000 miles which is believed to be correctFolder full of history and service receipts plus 2 keys are with the car, A great first classic and better than money in the bank as these are appreciating in value all the timeThis car is advertised on behalf of a friend as he is downsizing his collection of cars so please ring 07966 142128 regarding this vehicle.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Fiesta
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1117
  • Engine Model
    1117
Email Dealer >>

Spion Kop Car Sales
Mansfield, NG200EL, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed