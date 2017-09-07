FORD FIESTA Base

Accessories

X Pack style body kit, Ronal 4 spoke Supersport alloysFull body restoration about 2 years ago with panels replaced where necessary so is now a rust free exampleRe painted in the original Ford Nova green metallic with original bitter chocolate Ghia interior MOT until May 2018Showing 90,000 miles which is believed to be correctFolder full of history and service receipts plus 2 keys are with the car, A great first classic and better than money in the bank as these are appreciating in value all the timeThis car is advertised on behalf of a friend as he is downsizing his collection of cars so please ring 07966 142128 regarding this vehicle.