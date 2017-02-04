loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Falcon Squire Wagon - 1962

€22,550 - €29,315 (£20,105.58 - £26,137.25)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

A neat Ford Falcon Squire Wagon 200Ci Included Caravan!Inspection or MOT: No valid inspectionPapers: US titleYear: 1962Engine: 6 Line Advance Cylinder Engine 3.2 LiterTransmission: Manual 3 speedRead mode: 54 273 miles!Fuel: PetrolColor: this combined with wood details (sticker wood look print) and imposed bordersCondition: Neat, the engine is in very good condition. The transmission shifts properly and the car brakes fine.State paintwork: Well, (with normal User Tracking)Options: Wood look, Caravan included content: surfboard, two camping chairs, table, umbrella, and lots of nice little touches, Caravan is equipped with LED lighting around both inside and out! Caravan has a US titlethe interior is in very good condition and comes with the original clock and an original radio with cassette player (including matching music on cassette), also by car to see many nice touches such as a pin of the Hard Rock Cafe in Mexico and Ibiza nice lady on the dashboard, blue leatherette upholsteryThis vehicle can be collected and viewed in Musselkanaal, Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234575
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Falcon
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

