Ford - Fairlane Skyliner 500 - 1957

car description

Ford Fairlane Skyliner 500 from 1957 in very good condition.It reads 10.328 miles, but do not have maintenance and/or service books, since the vehicle was imported to the USA in 2011. Certified and registered in Spain as historic vehicle in 2014. 312 V8 engine with 250 hp. Automatic transmission. Leather upholstery with two original shades of blue and white. Convertible body with retractable electrically operated hardtop in good working condition, very spectacular. There are very few units from that year.It is in good mechanical condition, and has a valid MOT. It does not have paint damages nor flaws and upholstery and interiors are in very good condition. It has a series power steering and an air conditioning that was added later.You can see and collect this vehicle in Ibi (Alicante), Spain.Offers do not include transport or export, unless otherwise indicated.It is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.