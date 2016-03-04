car description

Ford Fairlane 500 Club Victoria 1959, 2 door hardtop 6 Cylinder with Belgian registration and inspection card. Prod. number 10141This car is an older restoration with original Interior. The car is in very good condition, both the paintwork and the chrome are in very good shape. The overhauled engine is a 3655 cc 6-cylinder with a manual transmission. Odometer reading 89000 km.The car drives and runs as it should. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nazareth, Belgium.