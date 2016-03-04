loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ford - Fairlane 500 club Victoria - 1959

Photos Map

car description

Ford Fairlane 500 Club Victoria 1959, 2 door hardtop 6 Cylinder with Belgian registration and inspection card. Prod. number 10141This car is an older restoration with original Interior. The car is in very good condition, both the paintwork and the chrome are in very good shape. The overhauled engine is a 3655 cc 6-cylinder with a manual transmission. Odometer reading 89000 km.The car drives and runs as it should. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nazareth, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421116
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Fairlane
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Fairlane 500 club Victoria - 1959

    Ford Fairlane

    €13,500 - €17,550 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Fairlane 500 club Victoria - 1959

    Ford Fairlane

    €13,500 - €17,550 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€13,500 - €17,550 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!