Ford Fairlane 1957

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford Custom 2-door Hardtop Coupe 1957 restored in very good condition In wonderful condition this restored 1957 Ford Custom 2-door hardtop coupe. Original engine. Great paint, chrome very good condition, interior very good condition. Beautiful and rare Ford Custom Hardtop coupe for a ready to sell price. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  Year
    1957
