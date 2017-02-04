Ford - F100 V8 Shortbed - 1965

car description

Ford F100 - 352 V8 AutomaticNumber of doors: 2Fuel type: Petrol Manufacturing year: 1965 Transmission: ManualColour: WhiteEngine capacity: 5000 cc. Number of cylinders: 8 Power 150 KW.Vehicle tax: none (in the Netherlands)Vat/Margin: Margin Odometer reading: 42898 mlsThis Ford F100 is a nice base to build something very beautiful. The engine must be overhauled or replaced by another engineThis Pick up has been particularly well-preserved in the State of California, near Sacramento The car is therefore a very good basis for a restoration. In general all parts are well available in Europe and an affordable restoration is therefore possible. This is USA import. The car comes with a US title and import duties have been paid.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Appingedam, The Netherlands. We can of course, for a fee and by arrangement with you, transport the car.