loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ford F-1 Pro Touring Pickup

Compare this car
$34,000 (£25,017.20)
Compare this car
George Westminster
Email Dealer >>

car description

2013 Ford F-150 - 4x4 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB 6.2L V8 Automatic 6-Speed

Description of this 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
Absolutely amazing!! 2013 Ford SVT Raptor 4x4 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. Short Bed , With a 6.2L engine, Fox Suspension, Clean Title, Rear Camera -Off Road Mode, Premium Wheels, Brand New tires, Leather-Heated Seat, Air Conditioned , Power Seats -Memory Seats, Sony Sound System, Audio Controls, Keyless, Blue Tooth Audio, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Running boards, Sun roof, Towing Pkg, With only 132K Miles.

Accessories

Absolutely amazing!! 2013 Ford SVT Raptor 4x4 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. Short Bed , With a 6.2L engine, Fox Suspension, Clean Title, Rear Camera -Off Road Mode, Premium Wheels, Brand New tires, Leather-Heated Seat, Air Conditioned , Power Seats -Memory Seats, Sony Sound System, Audio Controls, Keyless, Blue Tooth Audio, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Running boards, Sun roof, Towing Pkg, With only 132K Miles.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    17/09/2017
  • Category
    Ford > F-1 Pro Touring Pickup
  • Vehicle sub type
    Pickup
  • Colour
    White
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Four-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    132727 mi
  • Power
    8 hp
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    6.2
  • Engine Model
    6.2L V8
George Westminster
Email Dealer >>

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed