car description

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 1984 Ford Escort 1.6i Cabriolet manual that has been with the current owner for the last 2 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 5/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-escort-1-6i-cabriolet.