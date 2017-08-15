loading Loading please wait....
Ford Escort

£16,000 - £20,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 1989 Ford Escort RS Turbo manual that has been with the current owner for the last 7 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 4/135. Lovely, low mileage Series 2, Escort RS Turbo in superb condition... Immaculate Series 2 in an unusual colourHas been in the RS Owners Club. Collector's Car standardOriginally a Ford Dealer demonstrator. Owned by the vendor for the last 7 years Lots of MOT Certificates to verify mileage of just 41,519Stored by vendor since purchase other than maintenance and servicing by Blaze MotorsportFreshly serviced and new MOT to be issued prior to sale  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-escort-rs-turbo-8107.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304180
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    15/08/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Escort
  • Derivative
    RS Turbo
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41519 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

