car description

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 1989 Ford Escort RS Turbo manual that has been with the current owner for the last 7 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 4/135. Lovely, low mileage Series 2, Escort RS Turbo in superb condition... Immaculate Series 2 in an unusual colourHas been in the RS Owners Club. Collector's Car standardOriginally a Ford Dealer demonstrator. Owned by the vendor for the last 7 years Lots of MOT Certificates to verify mileage of just 41,519Stored by vendor since purchase other than maintenance and servicing by Blaze MotorsportFreshly serviced and new MOT to be issued prior to sale Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 5/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-escort-rs-turbo-8107.