Ford - Escort Van RS2000 Look - 1972

Ford Escort Van RS2000 Look from 1972.Valid Portuguese inspection. The odometer shows 80 000 km, not verifiable. 5000 km after being transformed and rebuilt. It has a 2000 cc Pinto engine with 2 Weber 45 carburettors. Front disc brakes and reinforced suspensions.This car was not designed for competition but as a unique and special support car for a competition team. Although the tests have achieved excellent performances.The car has minor painting flaws that can be seen in the photos. Rollbar. Tow bar. Mechanics in good condition. Manual transmission.It can be seen in Oporto, 10 minutes from the airport, Portugal.Bids do not include transport or export unless otherwise indicated. In order to avoid disappointments, it is advisable to view the vehicle before placing a bid. For a viewing appointment, please contact Catawiki.

  • Ad ID
    407476
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Escort
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

