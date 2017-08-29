Ford Escort Reserved

car description

Ford Escort Mk1 RS1600 wide-body replica presented in white comes with the following specification; black leather period seats, Sparco harnesses, three spoke steering wheel, Digidash with shift lights, half roll cage, Cibie fog lights, type 9 five speed gearbox, new adjustable gearbox mount, 2.0 litre Zetec engine, BDA cam cover, twin side draft 40s, insulated cooling fan, Willwood four pot brakes with new brake master cylinder, adjustable coilovers front with lowering blocks at the rear, 4 wheel alignment has been done, new MOT, stainless centre fill fuel tank with new high pressure fuel pump, works exhaust and genuine 13" magnesium Minilights finished in grey. The mileage is showing 4000 miles however this is unknown due to the nature of the vehicle. Registration number included with the vehicle (Esso Blue) ' LVX 958J'. MOT and 4 wheel alignment just completed. Please ignore the mileage showing as it is incorrect. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 4,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 1970 (J) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.0 Finished in: White