Ford Escort MKI Station 1974

car description

Ford Escort MKI Station Deluxe 1974 restored in topcondition The Ford Escort was introduced in 1967 at the Motor Show in Brussels and was built from 1968 till 1975. This is a 1974 Ford Escort Station MKI Deluxe. The car has had only 2 owners, is fully restored and both the in- and outside are in topcondition. The car has beautiful red paint and a very beautiful black interior. This Ford has the 1098 CC 4 cyl 60 HP engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. Drives really great. The Ford Escort MKI Station gets harder to find, so this is a good chance to own a beautiful copy of a Ford Escort MKI. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.