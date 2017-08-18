loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Escort mk1 1300 GT - 1972

€21,500 - €27,950 (£19,586.50 - £25,462.45)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Ford Escort MK1 1300GT.Built in Halewood, England, in 1972, code BBA;approx. 78,000 kilometres since new;VIN tag and codes are correct.Powertrain is original.Interior has not been botched.Fully documented with bills and service history.The car has been restored and no expenses were spared.Photos of the restoration are digitally available.Steel bubble arches/fender flares were professionally mounted by Biesheuvel Autosport.- New Minilite rims 8J wide.- New double 40 webers with race-chalices and K&N filters (original register carburettor with manifold is present);- New Silicone cooling hoses (original cooling hoses are included);- New Rallye 1 piece drive shaft. (original 2 piece drive shaft is included);- New Rallye semi slicks (approved for road use) all round.Original spare wheel and jack are included.The black stripes are stickers.The car does not use oil, makes no plumes and does not leak.Everything works like it should.Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until September 2018 and ready for immediate use.Can be viewed and picked up in Meerkerk (Zuid Holland), the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305183
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Escort
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

