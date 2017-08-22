car description

A genuine Mk1 Ford Escort 1300E 2dr with a fast & furious modern twist.



EQUIPMENT

Black vinyl roof, chrome beading, halogen auxiliary lamps, flared front wheel arches, door mounted mirror, luggage compartment light, anti-burst door locks, six dial dash, ammeter, tachometer, oil pressure gauge, heated rear window. Factory Options: Push button radio, metallic paint, inertia reel seat belts, Ford fire extinguisher. Modifications in brief: Genuine Ford Mexico quarter bumpers and Twin Cam rear bumper, 2.0 ZETEC Silver-Top engine with throttle body fuel injection, Peter Lloyd Rallying twin silencer exhaust, Emerald programmable ECU with Innovate wideband lambda sensor controller – laptop and software included, RS2000 alloy bellhousing, Type 9 gearbox (5 speed) with quiet quick shift gear lever, RS2000 prop shaft, RS2000 3:54 rear differential, Bilstein suspension all around, high ratio steering rack (quick rack) with Group 4 steering joint and genuine Ford green track rod ends, remote central locking.



EXTERIOR

The 1300E was eventually available in 14 body colours, this Series Two car is immensely rare having been specified in metallic Special Order Oynx Green, (Code 54), confirmed by both the original sales invoice and body plate. The car wore the factory paint until 2007 when all glass, doors and trim was removed and a repaint commissioned. A fabulous gloss shine remains some 10 years later revealing the quality of workmanship. Connoisseurs of the model will note the unique side repeaters on the front wings along with the 1300E badges, Lucas LR8 driving lamps, door mounted mirror and satin black rear panel. Rare features such as the optional factory aerial with the base stamped Ford logo and colour-coded factory petrol cap remain fitted. Expensive and genuine Mexico front quarter bumpers and an early Twin Cam rear bumper without the number plate lamp notch have been re-chromed by Midland Plating in Northampton and add a sporting look to match the power within!



INTERIOR

Fabric upholstery finished in Light Tan, (Code K1) matches the real wood panelling of the fascia, instrument binnacle and doors, all in remarkable condition. Minor wear to the driver bolster does not detract from the impressive originality of this range-topping luxury Escort. Deep-cut wall-to-wall pile carpeting is clean and unworn and the black cardboard kick panels are in excellent condition. All gauges function, the optional push button radio has power and even the two-speed heater fan works on both settings! The padded black dash top is immaculate and houses a round Kienzle clock. A small clue to the fun that lies ahead is an ultra rare Ford three spoke steering wheel with the "crossed racing flags" centre cap, itself a prized jewel. The boot floor is untouched and even has the factory brush painted ‘A’ meaning the car was painted in acrylic. A true wolf in sheep’s clothing.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

A power plant that is guaranteed to delight and excite! This beautiful Ford Escort 1300E has a Silver Top 2.0 litre Ford Zetec engine with a period BDA style cam cover. The Emerald ECU controlling the fuel injection system is a stunning piece of equipment giving instant power delivery but it is still civilised and unsuspecting when you have a more relaxed drive on the agenda. The cooling system is an original Twin Cam Big Header brass tank radiator custom rebuilt to fit without any cuts in the body shells slam panel It is fitted with a genuine Pacet cooling fan which cuts in when required automatically. The Peter Lloyd sports steel exhaust emits a crisp bark that is intoxicating and addictive, especially when combined with the induction noise from the GSXR throttle bodies! The car has had all the fluids changed and a cam belt this year. A Type 9 five-speed gearbox with quick shift helps utilise the performance fully. The standard four-speed gear knob has been retained on the selector.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Spoke-style deep dish 5.5 x 13in Mexico steel wheels which have the same centre design as the original factory fitted wheels are shod in quality Yokohama A539 185/60 R13 tyres. Capri 2.8 vented front discs with EBC Greenstuff front pads and drums up rear require a firm application.



HISTORY FILE

This Ford Escort 1300E was built in April 1974 and registered by Ford Main Dealers, Gilberts Garage in Crowborough Sussex on the 2nd May 1974. The new vehicle invoice reveals the first owner, Mrs Wilmshurst, paid a grand total of £1550.11 including £3.53 for 7 gallons of Prem! The original stamped service book highlights the car returning to the same Main Dealer until 1984. A newspaper advert submitted on the 6th February 1987 by Bridge Garage reveals the car for sale for £1,299 and was subsequently sold to the third owner, Mr A.R Brooker, on the 11th February 1987 for £1,299. At this time the car had covered 36,703 miles. Mr Booker joined the Ford Escort 1300E Owners Club and was an avid blue oval enthusiast. The current keeper since February 2005, Mr Charles Evans, has created a fabulous Jekyl and Hyde machine with factory original looks but with a fast & furious modern twist! Historic invoices with previous old MOT certificates help track the 57,196 miles covered and countless newer invoices will convince the next lucky custodian how very special this oldskool retro Ford is.



MOT June 2018, Tax Exempt, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/YEYVqUN989Q



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm7395sX



