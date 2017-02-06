FORD ESCORT 1.6 XR3i 1989

car description

JUST GERMAN Specialist Cars Wigan Are Delighted To Have In Stock This Superb Left Hand Drive French MK4 Escort XR3i.;;Originally Built In Germany Then Sold New By Ford France, This Is A Late 1989 '88 Spec Model Finished In Diamond White With Factory Zolda Trim (later used as standard on 90 spec). ;;This Escort XR3i Is An Unmolested Car With No Modifications Apart From Spoiler Painted White and Period "Pull Out" Radio Cassette Fitted. ;;Last Keeper Changed Timing Belt, Water Pump and Front Brakes Along With New UK Headlamps To Pass MOT, We Have Further Fitted New Indicators (all original lights present), New Fuel Pump, New Hydraulic Tappets With Rocker Gasket and Oil Service Done. ;;The Underside Has NEVER Been WELDED and Has Been Fully Undersealed To Protect (I have pics before). ;;LOW OWNERS In France and I Have A Copy Of The French Log Book. ;;This Lovely LHD MK4 Retro Hot Hatch Would Be Perfect For Taking To Your Holiday Home Or Even Just Using Over Here To Be A Little Different From The Rest. ;;Although Not A Concourse Show Winning Example This Is A Very Clean, Solid and Presentable Classic Car That Is Hiding Nothing. ;;Viewing Is Essential To Appreciate.... ;;Feel Free To Pick Up The Telephone For A Chat If You Have Anyting To Ask, Or Even Nip Round For A Coffee If You Are Local.;;GBP 250 Holding Deposit Secures Any Vehicle, If Not As Described When You Come To Collect We Will Simply Refund.;;Again Please Don't Hesitate To Make Contact With Any Questions.;;Many Thanks, Matthew.;;01942 836940 or 07921 923884;;** PART EXCHANGE WELCOMED **;;** WE ALSO BUY CARS - HIGH QUALITY ONLY.!! ** ;- GERMAN BUILT;- LEFT HAND DRIVE;- CLASSIC;- MODERN BMW WITH HIGH SPEC;- SPORTS CARS