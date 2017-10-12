Ford > Escort RS Cosworth Luxury

car description



A fully detailed Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo with 58,376 miles.



MODEL HISTORY

Built by Karmann alongside the regular Escort Cosworth, the Monte Carlo was named in tribute to Francois Delecours’s victory on the 1994 Monte Carlo rally. Available from February 1994 in a numbered limited run of just 200 examples. The Monte Carlo was offered with or without the Aero Pack and in a choice of three colours: Mallard Green, Ash Black or Jewel Violet. A mere 73 RHD Monte Carlos were made for the British market of which just 12 are in Jewel Violet. (Source: Factory-Original Ford RS Cosworths by Dan Williamson and the RS Owners Club).



EQUIPMENT

Body colour front bumper with black lower extension, front airdam, louvred bonnet air intakes, wing air extraction grilles, integral driving lights and fog lights, driver airbag, padded armrest with cassette storage, oil pressure gauge, turbo gauge, voltmeter, quartz digital clock with ambient temperature, electro-luminescent dials, Ford 2006 RDS radio/cassette, electrically operated and heated door mirrors, ‘Quickclear’ heated windscreen, heated washer jets, Recaro seats with lumber support, map pockets, rear centre armrest, rear head restraints, electric sunroof, electric windows, carpeted door bins. Monte Carlo equipment: OZ Racing alloy wheels, Monte silver decals, Recaro seats with motorsport logo, Recaro emblem on seat backrest, unique steering wheel, alloy gearknob with matching alloy handbrake button, numbered dash badge. Factory Options: Heated seats, CD Player Model 2040.



EXTERIOR

This Monte Carlo is finished in the highly desirable Jewel Violet colour scheme, (Code T 4), with this being one of only 12 RHD drive examples ever made in this colour at the Ford Rheine Assembly Plant in Germany. The correct silver Monte stickers are attached to the doors and tailgate and the smaller Ford badge is repositioned in the centre, above the boot lock. Number plates from the supplying dealer have been sourced and fitted, Discreet numbered 176/200 stickers remind us how rare this car is. Meticulously detailed the Jewel Violet colour drenches the car with a mirror finish shine and the exhibitionists will be thrilled at the detailed underside where every clip, nut and bolt sparkles.



INTERIOR

The interior of this desirable Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo Edition is almost pristine with the Recaro recliners finished in multi-coloured Raven Flow upholstery. The Motorsport logos embroidered on one thigh support along with the alloy gearknob and matching alloy handbrake button are all present and unique to this model. Also unique, is the steering wheel with the diamond-shaped perforated sections in excellent condition. Genuine Ford carpet mats are fitted and the Dawn Grey headlining is unmarked. The radio is inoperative and the numbered dashboard plaque 176/200 reminds the occupants how rare this car is.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Lifting the bonnet will delight perfectionists who will discover a clean as new spectacle. The powerful and well proven Cosworth 2.0 litre 16v turbocharged YBT engine features the blue painted cam cover denotes a number of significant changes over the older YBG unit of the Sierra RS Cosworth and power is quoted at 227bhp with 0-60 in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 140mph. The permanent Ferguson four wheel drive system with 34/66% front/rear power split mated to a MT 75 5-speed gearbox is light and direct.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Immaculate OZ 8 X 18” alloys are shod in premium Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tyres. The factory supplied OZ Racing 8 X 16” with new Pirelli tyres are also included. Electrically-controlled ABS anti-lock system with two microprocessors and ventilated front and rear discs offer excellent stopping power.



HISTORY FILE

This very desirable and rare Big Turbo Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo was built in May 1994 and registered new on the 1st August 1994. This car is number 176/200 produced of which just 73 are RHD. Supplied by Ford Main Dealers TC Harrison Group of Peterborough to a Mr B Cole this example has covered just 58,376 miles from new. A very comprehensive history file includes virtually every MOT from new, service invoices and all handbooks including the original service book. Worked on by respected Cosworth Specialists such as Harvey Gibbs when a Ahmed Bayjoo conversion was carried out, now removed, the history file makes fascinating and reassuring reading. Registered with the RS Owners Club with valuation forms included from respected Mark Barber, this car really will be the jewel in the crown of any Ford collection.



A full set of keys are present along with two private registration numbers M9NTC and M222NTE.



MOT June 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/yMOkmCmcl0M



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHskpuQ7KX



