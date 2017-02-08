Ford > Escort RS Cosworth Luxury

car description

An exceptional and standard Ford Escort RS Cosworth with just 15,381 miles.



MODEL HISTORY

The Ford Escort RS Cosworth was a sports derivative and rally homologation special of the fifth generation Ford Escort. It was designed to qualify as a Group A car for the World Rally Championship. It was available as a road car from 1992-96 in limited numbers from Ford’s Specialist Vehicle Engineering, (SVE), team. It combines the hand-assembled engine expertise of Cosworth and the coach-building crafts of Karmann. In order to accommodate the larger Cosworth engine and transmission Ford developed the car around the chassis and mechanicals of its predecessor, the Sierra Cosworth. A very rare car with only 7,145 examples being produced. (Source Wikipedia, 1995 Edition One RS Brochure and the RS Owners Club).



EQUIPMENT

Body colour front bumper with black lower extension, front airdam, louvred bonnet air intakes, wing air extraction grilles, integral driving lights and fog lights, driver airbag, central double locking, padded armrest with cassette storage, oil pressure gauge, turbo gauge, voltmeter, quartz digital clock with ambient temperature, white sports dials, Ford 2007 RDS radio/cassette. Luxury Model comprising of; electrically operated and heated door mirrors, ‘Quickclear’ heated windscreen, heated washer jets, three-spoke leather covered steering wheel, rear centre armrest, rear head restraints, electric sunroof, electric windows, carpeted door bins. Factory Options; Passenger airbag, CFC free air conditioning, CD player model 2040. Dealer accessories; Ford tailored carpet mats.



EXTERIOR

The breath-taking exterior of this Escort RS Cosworth is nothing short of magnificent. Finished in solid Diamond White, (Code B2), the paintwork boasts an impeccable shine from the flawless factory finish. All exterior trim, lights, badges and rubbers are perfect. All correct Ford window stickers remain intact including the Ford Security System and Dealer supplier rear window sticker. A private number plate included with ‘FMC’ suffix pays homage to the press cars used by the Ford Motor Company when new. A beautifully detailed underside featuring a standard exhaust is worthy of the demanding show scene. Incredibly original and unmolested and cossetted underneath an expensive soft fibre car cover included in the sale, this is a true champion collectors car.



INTERIOR

The interior of this Escort Cosworth is wonderfully original and showroom fresh. The Recaro seats are finished in the Polaris Grey Hex cloth, (Code LW), and are immaculately clean and free from wear. The seat bases and bolsters remain tight and have retained all shape, and even the delicate piping to the seats have avoided the wear commonly suffered in other examples. The cut-pile carpets are perfect and untouched thanks to genuine Ford carpet mats. The standard Ford radio/cassette, Model 2006 RDS sound system remains as Ford intended and the optional CD player model 2040 remains fitted. The boot area is pristine and houses the factory fitted space-saver spare wheel and correct jack. An impeccable RS interior representative of a new vehicle handover in March 1996.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The original RS Cosworth powerplant warrants little introduction. Fitted with the factory standard Generation Two Ford EEC IV electronic engine management system and Garrett AiResearch T25 turbocharger and intercooler, the motorsport pedigree of this car is obvious. With an impressive output of 217HP, the car accelerates rapidly through 0-60 in 5.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 144mph. The pristine engine bay is exactly as Ford intended and displays factory seam welds and weld dots to the wings along with original plates, stickers and stampings. An ultra-rare and sought after white Motorcraft battery and Motorcraft hoses, ancillaries and filters will pass strict Ford aficionado scrutiny. The permanent Ferguson four wheel drive system with 34/66% front/rear power split mated to a MT 75 5-speed gearbox is a delight.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Genuine and immaculate Ford RS 8 X 16” five-spoke alloy wheels are shod in correct and specially formulated 225/45 ZR16 Continental Sport Contact tyres with masses of tread remaining. Electrically-controlled ABS anti-lock system with two microprocessors and ventilated front and rear discs offer immense stopping power.



HISTORY FILE

Built in November 1995 at the Rheine Assembly Plant in Germany, this factory specified Luxury model was registered new to its first owner on the 14th March 1996 by Ford RS Agent Whites of Taunton. The incredible low mileage of 15,381 miles is verified in the comprehensive and beautifully presented history file. The original Ford service booklet contains stamped entries from Ford Main Dealers and marque specialists, including renowned and respected Graham Goode Motors Ltd of Leicester. Furthermore, two huge and impeccably ordered history folders track the vehicle maintenance from new and documents no less than four cambelt changes, the most recent being January 2017 along with an engine service using genuine Ford components. Every MOT certificate acquired throughout the cars lifetime is present to absolutely verify the mileage. Completing the superb history is the original Ford wallet containing all handbooks and guides, spare keys including red master key and even an irreplaceable RS rear view mirror hung specification placard. An extraordinary example and worthy of the best Ford collections.



MOT August 2017, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please click on the link below:



https://youtu.be/yBCya2u1mMQ



To see a complete set of photographs of this car please click on the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHskRFVxSj



