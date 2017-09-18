car description

A truly outstanding factory perfect Ford Escort Mk2 RS2000 Custom with 27,187 miles.



Polyurethane front end incorporating four Cibie quartz halogen headlamps, front air dam, rubberised tail spoiler, twin bodyside coachline, RS2000 decals, black door mirrors, laminated windscreen, hazard warning flashers, heated rear window, separate fuel, water temperature and oil pressure gauges, padded sun visors, two-speed heater, aeroflow ventilation with eye ball vents. RS Custom features; Recaro front seats with fishnet headrests, centre console, glovebox, quartz clock, remote control drivers door mirror, bronze tinted glass, full trimmed door cards, cut pile carpeting, vanity mirror, alloy road wheels. Accessories: Vinyl roof with Webasto sliding sunroof, Ford RST 21P cassette player.



Jaw dropping and gorgeous in every respect this RS2000 finished in Venetian Red, (Code XSC-1136), will amaze perfection seeking connoisseurs hunting the virtually impossible, originality. From the date stamped front wings to the twin black coachline 16.5mm below the swage line trimmed slightly short of all the panel gaps, this car is unique. The polyurethane droop snoot is straight and perfectly colour matched housing a set of four Cibie 60/55W quartz-halogen headlamps and correct Altissimo rear light clusters. The colour coded pressed steel petrol cap along with all original decals are perfect. Genuine Ford mud flaps are fitted and all glass is correct Sekurit branded with the bronze tint. The black vinyl roof with the Tudor Riviera Webasto sunroof has been fitted from new. The Protectol rustproofing treatment is visible confirmed by the certificate and applied one day before the car was registered. This car is guaranteed to excite and reward the most discerning collector.



Recaro high-back recliners with the fish-net headrests are factory original and in remarkable condition finished in rare Tan 79, (Code B7). Matching cut pile carpets and fully trimmed door panels are in excellent condition. Beautiful Warm Black plastics only fitted from August 1979 models are pristine and the RS instrument panel houses fully functional gauges and bright orange needles. The Smiths Quartz clock and heater fan on both speed settings operates faultlessly. Fine details such has the original warning sticker for the heated rear element and green BSI stickers on the seat belt buckles will please purists. The Ford logo on the passenger door sill remains as does the supplying dealer rear window sticker. The seat material has stretched giving a slight crease and the rear parcel shelf, although immaculate, has warped slightly at the window edge. The luggage compartment has the original Custom spec cut pile carpet extending over the spare wheel colour code sticker attached to the rear panel and even the pen markings to the boot floor! The Ford jack in the hessian bag is present along with the wheel brace. Very close to a new showroom experience in 1980!



A matching numbers 1993cc SOHC engine has perfect presentation and remains factory standard both visually and mechanically. The free-flowing cast-iron exhaust manifold with the legendary RS logo is present along with the small heat shield that protects the Ford logo black siliconised spark plug leads. Service items are clearly labelled Motorcraft. The RS2000 Saarlouis type build plate listing the cars individual specification and the VIN plate commencing CGAT are untouched. The chassis number is repeated and factory hand-stamped on the heavy-duty spot-welded offside suspension top left in primer grey paint. Performance figures of 108.2mph top speed and 0-60 in just 8.5 seconds are more than respectable, even for modern standards. The Type E gearbox was replaced by a Type 9 five-speed item by the first owner offering relaxed touring and crisp gear changes.



Genuine date stamped Ford/GKN cast alloys measure 6x13in and feature the polished bare rims with the Dove Grey spoke cutouts with black centre caps and silver RS motif, all immaculate. A collectable and highly prized full set of Pirelli Cinturato 175/70 HR13 tyres including the spare have excellent tread and no cracks. The correct silver/gold-coloured Girling M16 callipers grip solid 247.5mm solid front discs and self-adjusting rear drums halt the car well.



Manufactured in October 1979 this stunning example was supplied by Ford Rallye Sport Dealers, Reginald Tildesley Ltd, Wolverhampton, on the 17th April 1980. The first of just three registered keepers, Mr DL Ryan covering a majority of the cars warranted 27,187 miles in the first two years of his ownership. Subsequent and respected owners have been mature RS enthusiasts who have pampered and adored the car. Full MOT history carefully tracks the cars use since new and a full history file reveals the level of care bestowed on the vehicle. A Concours Logbook and recent RS Owners Club valuation in August 2016 leave no doubt to the cars provenance and historical importance being completely original. All handbooks, instruction pamphlets, service book and RS supplements are included. One key operates all locks and the ignition and a full set are provided.



An amazing opportunity and rarely offered to the market.



MOT July 2018, HPI Clear.



