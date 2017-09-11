Ford > Escort Mk2

car description

FOR SALE

A tremendous Mk2 Ford Escort RS2000 X Series in stunning condition.



EQUIPMENT

Series X Zakspeed style kit wing extensions with front airdam, special bonnet catches, polyurethane front end incorporating four Cibie quartz halogen headlamps, rear spoiler, tinted glass, hazard warning flashers, heated rear window, centre console, glove box, facia mounted clock and glove pocket, cut pile carpet, separate fuel, water temperature and oil pressure gauges. Build Specification Overview: Group One engine assembly including twin Weber 44IDF carburettors, WR40 camshaft and high-efficiency radiator, Type-9 Ford 5 speed gearbox with single prop shaft, Wilwood Racing calipers, rear brake disc conversion, GRP4 rubber roller type top mounts, MSA/FIA homologated Safety Devices bolt-in roll cage, Spax adjustable suspension, Rally Design alloy fuel tank, twin Facet electric fuel pumps, battery cut-off switch.



EXTERIOR

The exterior of this Ford Escort RS2000 X-Pack is stunning. Finished in Diamond White it has a deep gloss shine which is a pleasure to polish and admire. The ‘droop-snoot’ incorporating the large chin spoiler and ‘Zakspeed’ wing extensions are immaculate and give the car a purposeful squat stance. The small Ford logo is proudly moulded into each of the boxy square arched extensions with the correct sealed-up mock cooling slots. A few minor stress marks are barely visible. Genuine Cibie quartz halogen headlamps are fitted and all rubbers, trim and glass are in excellent condition. The underside is in body colour and very clean. Perfect and discreet Series X decals fail to mask the Rallye Sport competition motorsport looks.



INTERIOR

The interior of this RS2000 is an exhilarating place to be. The twin reclining Recaro sports front seats are finished in Black Beta Plus Fabric trim unique to this model and are supportive with no damage. Invoices from East Kent Trim Supplies reveals why the interior has a new feel with the headlining being tight and clean along with the door cards and carpeting. The signature five dial RS dash has the correct white needles and 120mph speedo. The Smiths clock works as does the heater fan on both settings. An MSA/FIA homologated Safety Devices bolt-in roll cage is fitted along with Sparco harnesses and two fire extinguishers. A real drivers car.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The 1993cc belt-driven single overhead camshaft Pinto engine has had a wealth of performance enhancements including the Series X twin weber 44IDF carburettors and a free-flowing exhaust system. The factory quoted performance figures of 108.2mph top speed and 0-60 in 8.5 seconds will be improved from this 145bhp engine. A very clean engine bay will please exhibitionists. The Type-9 Ford 5-speed gearbox allows maximum use of the power and operates with precision.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Genuine and highly sought after Ford RS 7.5 X 13 alloy wheels finished in Stratos Silver with polished rims are shod in 215/50 R13 tyres. The boot mounted spare is also a RS 7.5 X 13 alloy item and all have the H7SEB-1007AA part number within a spoke. A no expense spared mentality is demonstrated with the awesome braking system too. Wilwood callipers up front grip vented, drilled and grooved discs and a rear brake disc conversion has also been carried out. All hoses are braided and a rear bias valve is fitted.



HISTORY FILE

First registered on the 19th April 1978 this Ford Escort Mk2 RS2000 enjoyed the X Series treatment available through the network of Rallye Sport Dealers. It was possible to spend a great deal of money on X-Pack equipment to help differentiate the car visually and improve performance. Early photos of the car exist along with a comprehensive collection of restoration photos revealing the works undertaken to restore this iconic Ford legend. The current owner, Mr Erratt, of 14 years invested much time, dedication and money witnessed by the numerous invoices and the now finished article. A new enthusiast and blue oval fan is sought after the painful decision to sell the car by his wife and son after Mr Errat’s untimely passing. It is their wish that the car goes to a good home.



MOT September 2018, HPI Clear.



