Ford > Escort Mk2

car description

FOR SALE

A UK matching numbers Mk2 Ford Escort 1600 Sport with only 53,090 miles.



EQUIPMENT

Front quarter bumpers, halogen headlamps, auxiliary driving lamps, safety glass all round, anti-burst locks, bodyside and bonnet top coachline treatment with ‘1600 Sport’ script, black finish window surround, black drip rail, two black door mirrors, black door handles, simulated leather covered sports steering wheel, reclining front seats, front head restraints, centre console incorporating quartz clock, hazard warning flashers, heated rear window, tachometer, padded sun visors, two-speed heater, aeroflow ventilation with eye ball vents.



EXTERIOR

This iconic Escort looks stunning finished in classic Diamond White, (Code B9). The paintwork displays a beautiful polished shine and a bright uniform finish. Correct features such as the Carello Ford Halogen headlamps and Carello auxiliary driving lamps with the chrome outer edge are highly sought after. All the glass is factory fitment and the registration number is etched into every pane of glass. The rear window still displays the supplying dealer sticker, now slightly perished, and the number plates are dealer fit. Lightly restored in the late 1990’s with a wonderful feature in The Sporting Escort Magazine May/June 2001 written by the Mk2 Register, Dave Buxton, the car now shows some minor imperfections. Still commended and used on the show circuit today the expertise of the works carried out and excellent appearance are an indication how good this car is and how minor the imperfections are. A very desirable sporting Ford.



INTERIOR

The amazingly preserved interior of this example clearly displays the hallmarks of cherished ownership and low miles. The Chevron fabric trim in Blue, (code F5), is spotlessly clean with no sagging, splits or tears and the black loop pile carpet is unworn. Incredibility, the padded vinyl dash top is perfect and even the Quartz clock and Ford push button MW/LW radio is in situ and fully operational. All controls and gauges operate and the normally problematic heater fan works on both speed settings. The leather sports steering wheel still has vein lines visible and there is a tiny split to the headlining at the rear. The boot area houses the correct Ford jack and wheel brace and the floor mat is factory original. The colour code sticker can still been seen on the rear panel. A classic Ford interior to delight the avid blue oval fan.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

The 1600GT OHV engine with a twin venturi carburettor produces 86bhp at 6000rpm and is matching numbers. The factory fitted four branch exhaust manifold, highlift camshaft and larger valves allow a top speed of 103mph and 0-60 in 10.1 seconds. The car has been converted to run on unleaded fuel and a correctly located manual choke installed. A very clean engine bay displaying original factory identification plates is ready for bonnet up exhibiting. Perfectly matched to the engine characteristics, the 4-speed close ratio gearbox offers precise, short shift changes. A hugely nostalgic driving experience.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

The factory 13inch sports road wheels remain true to the Ford design with correct black infills and plastic centre caps. Matching Firestone 175/70 R13 tyres including the spare have masses of tread remaining. Hydraulic dual line servo assisted front disc and rear drum brakes offer adequate safe stopping power.



HISTORY FILE

Built at the Halewood Ford factory in April 1979 and registered by Norman Reeves (Motors) Ltd Slough on the 16th May 1979, this is a very rare and genuine UK matching numbers example. Supplied to the first owner, Mr Andrew Dickson, for £3,480 he part exchanged an 18,000 1977 Ford Escort 1600 Sport, so clearly a fan! A wonderful history files contains virtually every MOT from new to verify the low 53,090 miles covered. Purchased by Andrew Windmill as a two previous owner 40,000 miler an easy restoration began in a quest to enter the show circuit. Displayed at Ford Fair 2000 Highclere Castle Class D Concours and even featured in the October 2000 Classic Ford Magazine, this car is used to the limelight. The current owner, Mr Alan Phillips, even attending shows as recently as August 2017!



KGF Classic Cars are delighted to offer this rare 1600 Sport to market ready for the next discerning enthusiast to appreciate and preserve.



MOT Jan 2018, HPI Clear.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/c4K7EiRtiNU



To see a full set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsm1zFc25



'Like us' or 'Follow us' for exciting new cars coming soon at KGF Classic Cars:



https://www.facebook.com/KGFClassiccars



https://twitter.com/KGFClassicCars

