Ford - Eifel 2D Sedan - 1939

car description

The Ford Eifel is a car manufactured by Ford Germany between 1935 and 1940. It initially complemented and then replaced the Ford Köln. It was itself replaced by the Ford Taunus.Between 1937 and 1939 it was also assembled in Hungary and Denmark. The Eifel was derived from the Ford Model C (Europe) 1934 platform, and is also related to the Dagenham built 1938 Ford Prefect 1939 Ford Anglia.The model was named after the Eifel mountain range in western Germany.The car was offered with many different body types, including a two-door sedan, a two-door cabrio coach, two- and four-seat cabriolet, two-seater roadster and a light truck. The mainstream "limousine" (saloon) steel bodies were bought in from the Ambi Budd factory in Berlin, while the "cabrio-Limousine" (soft-top saloons/sedans) were built by Drauz coachbuilders of Heilbronn. Several other body builders such as Gläser coachbuilders of Dresden provided the less mainstream bodies.The engine was a four-cylinder, four-stroke side-valve 1172 cc unit, giving a claimed maximum power output of 34 hp (25 kW) at 4250 rpm. The three-speed manual gear box featured synchromesh on the top two ratios.61,495 Ford Eifels were produced in Germany, representing more than half of the output of the company's Cologne factory between production of the plant's first car in 1933 and the cessation of passenger car manufacture in 1942, following the outbreak, in 1939, of widespread European war. It was therefore in large measure due to this car's popularity that Ford Germany moved from eighth place in terms of German passenger car sales in 1933 to fourth place in 1938, in the process overtaking Adler, Hanomag, Wanderer and BMW.The car's popularity in Germany increased after a minor face-lift in 1937 which coincided with an extension of the variety of body styles on offer, and which visually distanced the look of the car a little from its British origins, replacing the earlier car's spoked wheels with modern steel wheels and applying the eye catching wrap-around front grill which was becoming a feature of German Fords in the later 1930s.The car is in Finland and can be shipped to your front door in the UK or worldwide, please ask for a price.This car is in very good condition for its age and very original.Mechanically it is very good and drives well.It is registered on the Finnish museum register and has a valid inspection certificate.Rust free and in good solid condition.Please know that I will help you in every way possible with the purchase.I have good contacts for shipping the vehicle all over Europe and UKIf you would like to come and view the vehicle before purchasing that would be great but if it isn't possible to come and view I will do my best to give you as much information and as many photos as you require.