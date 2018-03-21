loading Loading please wait....
Ford Cougar

car description

Variant name:Coupe 3Dr ,Variant: Coupe 3Dr 2.5V6 24V 170 One Owner From New, Full Service History, Mot Due @ 21/03/2018, Recent Service, 3 Months Warranty, HPI Clear, AA History Check and also 12 Months Free Breakdown Cover.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Cougar
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    T85LKE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 1999
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
423 Sutton Road,Maidstone,
ME15 8RA,
United Kingdom

