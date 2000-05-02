Ford - Cougar - 2000

car description

Original Dutch-supplied Ford Cougar with only 68,273 km and national autopasLast maintenance performed at 65115 km, no completed maintenance bookletsMake: FordType: CougarEngine: 2.5 24v V6 170 HPYear built: 02-05-2000Car is in good condition, we have tried to put the damage on photoE.g. schaaf place rear bumper and number of restyle seedsNo rust at wheel edges.APK 01-03-2018This Ford can be seen and picked up in Hasselt, Netherlands.