An incredible Ford Capri 3.0S with 28,980 miles and amazing history.



EQUIPMENT

Overiders, ‘S’ bodyside tape stripe, remote control drivers door mirror, passenger door mirror, black rear spoiler, black louvred grille, tailgate wash/wipe, halogen headlamps, integral front spoiler, integral rear fog lamp, sports gearshift knob, rear package tray, quartz clock, trip meter, tachometer, ammeter, oil pressure gauge, handbrake warning light, Ford push button stereo, heated rear window, aeroflow face level vents, two-speed heater, instrument rheostat, courtesy light. Factory Options: Steel tilting/sliding roof, Ford SRT 32P stereo radio cassette.



EXTERIOR

This late Ford Capri 3.0S is finished in very rare and optional Cobalt Blue, (Code ASC1271), which according to the New Car Sales Invoice cost the first owner £82.80. A truly stunning shine will amaze onlookers thanks to pampered ownership, low miles and Envirogarde paint protection when new. The vehicle also benefitted from the Ziebart rustproofing treatment helping to explain the incredible originality today. The offside rear wing was painted in 1981 and nearside front wing was painted in 1983 as catalogued in the comprehensive history file with a small invoice for each from Ford. Supplying dealer number plates remain fitted and the rear screen proudly displays the Ziebart and Envirogarde stickers. All glass, trim and rubbers are original with a small stone chip to the front screen. This very rare, sporting, top-of-the-range Capri is simply breathtaking.



INTERIOR

This iconic models interior is distinguished by Recaro seats fully trimmed in the Grey/Black Carla fabric with Savannah fabric surrounds and Fishnet headrests. This seating is immensely rare and only fitted to late Capri ‘S’ models and in this example is perfect. The three spoke leather sports steering wheel and sports gearshift knob looks factory fresh and all controls and gauges fully function including the two-speed heater fan, analogue quartz clock and optional Ford SRT 32P stereo radio cassette. The dash top has no cracks and the deep pile black carpeting is spotless having been protected by genuine Ford rubber floor mats. This car is very very special.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

This model is fitted with the range-topping Essex 3.0 V6. Beautiful under bonnet originality will delight the most perfection seeking Blue Oval fanatics all spotlessly clean and ready to show. The chassis number to the inner offside wing free from factory paint is correct and Motorcraft service items can be seen. An intoxicating burble through the standard steel exhaust system is very addictive and 138bhp is quoted. The 4-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh to all forward gears operates correctly and is a joy.



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

Correct for the late model 3.0S are unblemished never refurbished 4-spoke Ford alloy wheels with all logos and part numbers clearly visible. Four brand new Continental ContiEcoContact 3 185/70 R13 tyres are fitted with coloured chalk markings and labels attached. The hydraulic dual line vacuum servo-assisted brakes with ventilated discs to the front have been completely overhauled.



HISTORY FILE

Very rarely will such a low mileage factory correct genuine 3.0S be offered to market combined with such an amazing history file. Supplied new by Tricentrol Cars (Hertford) Ltd on the 21st November 1980 to Mrs Barbara Brown for a total invoice price of £6,147. Two new car invoices are retained due to a change in specification for an upgraded stereo! Mrs Brown was a fanatical conscientious owner with every document, booklet and letter chronically filed. To witness an incredible 43 Ford invoices, every MOT and Tax disc up to 2009 and neatly written owners notes is a sight to behold spread across two files. With just three former keepers in total, the last Mr Armstrong since 2003 himself being a Ford Capri guru once owning the genuine Ford Capri used in the cult British crime-action television drama series the Professionals, the provenance and condition of this coveted example is unrivalled.



Every handbook, service book, leaflet and Ziebart Guarantee is contained within the Tricentrol A5 holder and all original keys are included.



MOT December 2018.



To see a video of this car please copy the link below:



https://youtu.be/BGwfkQdSnbs



To see a full set of photographs of this car please copy the link below:



https://flic.kr/s/aHsmb3s4ZK



