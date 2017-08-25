Ford Capri Coupe 1972

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford Capri 2600 GT XLR 1972, restored, for fans 1972 Ford Capri 2600 GT XLR. Originally delivered in Holland and owned by a fan. Optical and technical restored and in fabulous condition. Paint is light blue with black top and a black/grey interior. Paint, chrome and interior are in a fabulous and well maintained condition. The car has the original 2550CC V6 125 HP engine and manual gearbox. Car also has a RVS exhaust, extra high beam headlights, original leather steering wheel etc. So a very rare, very beautiful Ford Capri 2600 GT XLR. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.