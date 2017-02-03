1987 Ford Capri 2.8i Special

car description

The Ford Capri was the Ford Mustang of Europe. A mind boggling array of options meant that the Capri could be whatever you wanted it to be; just like the Mustang. The Capri was, in fact, a far more varied animal than the Mustang with engines ranging from 1300cc to 3100cc as well as a myriad of trim specifications. The Capri was released to the press on 24th January 1969 at the Brussels Motor Show and caused a sensation. For the 1982 model year, a new sporty version debuted at the Geneva Motor Show called the 2.8 Injection. Power rose to a claimed 160bhp giving a top speed of 130mph. The Capri 2.8 Injection breathed new life into the range with the four-speed gearbox replaced with a five-speed unit early on and at the same, in 1984, upgrading to the Capri Injection 'Special' using half leather seating and a limited slip differential. Externally, the car could be easily distinguished by seven spoke RS wheels and colour-coded grille and headlamp surrounds.

This two-owner Capri was originally supplied by Page Motors (Epsom) Ltd to Mr. Joseph Hill with a final invoice price of £9,709.99. Having covered a mere 13,808 miles from new, the condition of this iconic Ford can only be described