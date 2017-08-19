Ford - Anglia Coupé - 1956

car description

Ford Anglia Coupe from 1958, to complete the restoration.2 doors model, very rare, steering wheel at the left. The car´s bodywork was fully restored (it has no oxide, see photos). The work was carried out 12 years ago, but the restoration was not completed.The motor worked fine when the car was dismounted, but it has not been restarted since then. The car has all the pieces needed to be assembled and finished, it is very easy to finish it. The seats are imitation leather (skay), they are dirty but not broken.The vehicle is located in Cee (A Coruña), Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.