loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ford - Anglia Coupé - 1956

Compare this car
View Auction
€1,990 - €2,587 (£1,818.26 - £2,363.74)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Ford Anglia Coupe from 1958, to complete the restoration.2 doors model, very rare, steering wheel at the left. The car´s bodywork was fully restored (it has no oxide, see photos). The work was carried out 12 years ago, but the restoration was not completed.The motor worked fine when the car was dismounted, but it has not been restarted since then. The car has all the pieces needed to be assembled and finished, it is very easy to finish it. The seats are imitation leather (skay), they are dirty but not broken.The vehicle is located in Cee (A Coruña), Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305456
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Anglia
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Anglia Coupé - 1956

    Ford Anglia

    €1,990 - €2,587 est. (£1,818.26 - £2,363.74 est.)
    London , London