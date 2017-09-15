Ford - Anglia - 1958

car description

1958 Ford Anglia 2-pedal semi automatic. 2 owners (shows 1 previous on UK V5 registration document), as of today shows 6352 miles from new (warranted).Owned by the first owner from 1958 to 1999, then bought by a Ford dealer as a showroom piece - they've provided a letter of authenticity and mileage confirmation. Prior to coming into my possession some sympathetic cosmetic rejuvenation work has been done inc. new bumpers, hubcaps, tyres, tailored carpet set. Totally original except foritems. The exterior has never been welded, the original 2-tone interior is stunning and perfect (both front seat back foam is crumbling but otherwise it is in absolutely amazing condition), great paint (obviously has marks and scratches here and there), all gauges fully working. On arrival with me it didn't run or stop due to years of storage and zero use but absolutely everything has now been done to make the car start, drive and stop perfectly. At some point it has been converted to Negative earth.Work done:Overhaul to complete braking system (every part inc. rebuilt master cylinder, 6 x new wheel cylinders, shoes, hoses, grease seals, fluid). All drums were as new and totally unscored.Overhaul to carburettor Overhaul to vacuum wiper system.Replaced plugs, points, distributor cap, plug leads, coil, condensor, upper/lower radiator hoses.Flushed radiator, steam cleaned engine bayThe most unusual feature of the car is that it has the extremely rare semi automatic clutchless 2-pedal system - I believe this was available in either 1957/58 or possibly 1958 only. I've heard it referred to as both a "Newton" and "Manumatic" drive.Pressing down on the white cap on the top of the gearlever actuates a solenoid allowing vacuum to open the clutch. Put the car in gear, the car will stay still until you press the accelerator which engages the centrifugal clutch and the car moves off. All gear changes are performed in the same way. This system was inoperative when I got the car but I worked out what was wrong (incorrect solenoid wiring, incorrect vacuum pipe routing and various vacuum leaks etc) and it now works perfectly.Underneath is totally corrosion free with the exception of two VERY minor areas, one by the battery compartment and another being the seam at the base of the passenger rear wing. Both are very small (we're talking inches) but I'm being totally transparent here. If required I can arrange for these minor repairs to be done to the highest standard possible.This is a real time-warp car that may be totally unique and is one for the true small Ford enthusiast or collector - it's a rare model in staggering condition which can be used, enjoyed and displayed as is or very easily renovated to be a concours winning example.Valuable UK registration "RAY 619" included in sale.The car can be viewed and collected from Romford, Essex in England