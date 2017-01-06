Fiat Topolino 500C Cabriolet 1950

car description

Fiat Topolino 500C 1950 in very good and beautiful condition Between 1936 and 1955 Fiat built the 500 Topolino, at the introduction in 1937 the smallest car in the world. There were 3 different models delivered till 1955. Model A and B with the same body and in 1949 model C with the new body. The car came as sedan/cabriolet or 3 door wagon or van. Belvedere was the model with the sunroof. This is a 1950 Belvedere 500C. The car has the original 569CC, 16 HP engine. In combination with the manual gearbox, this is a ergonomic car. Optical and technical in very good condition. The cloth interior is in a good condition also. The car is a good investment too. Car has european title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.