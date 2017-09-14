loading Loading please wait....
Fiat Tipo

£17,473
Variant: 1.6 MultiJet Easy Plus Station Wagon 5dr

5in Touchscreen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Bluetooth, Front Electric Windows, Hill Holder, Radio, Aux-in, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). £17,473 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    324464
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > Tipo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HF67OUC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20 mi
  • Doors
    5
Churchfields Road,Salisbury,Churchfields Industrial Estate
SP2 7PW,
United Kingdom

