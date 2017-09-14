Fiat > Tipo

Variant: 1.6 MultiJet Easy Plus Station Wagon 5dr
5in Touchscreen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Rear Parking Sensors, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Bluetooth, Front Electric Windows, Hill Holder, Radio, Aux-in, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). £17,473 p/x welcome
Churchfields Road,Salisbury,Churchfields Industrial Estate
SP2 7PW,
United Kingdom
The Fiat 500 is 60 years old this month, and to celebrate Fiat has relea...
Taking place at the fantastic Garage61 classic car museum in the South T...