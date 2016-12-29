loading Loading please wait....
Fiat Panda

£4,795
car description

Variant name:POP ,Derivative:MK3 (319) ,Variant: 1.2 POP ( CHEAP RUNNING COSTS, ONLY £20 ROAD TAX !! )

Accessories

Dual drive PAS,Trip computer,4 speakers,Radio/CD with MP3 playback,Body colour bumpers,Electric front windows,Rear wiper,Cloth upholstery,Driver's sun visor with vanity mirror,Height adjustable steering wheel,ABS/EBD,Anti-whiplash front headrests,Driver airbag,Front passenger airbag,Window airbags,Central door locking,14" steel wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223888
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Fiat > Panda
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    DY63VUX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    0027
  • Mileage
    22091 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 27
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.2
Haybridge Road,Telford,Hadley
TF1 2FF,
United Kingdom

