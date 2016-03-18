Fiat Dino Spider 2000

car description

1967 Dino Spider 2.0 by Pininfarina Finished in Rosso red with black vinyl interior Introduced at the Turin Motor Show in October 1966, the Dino road cars came to be because Enzo Ferrari needed to homologate an engine for Formula 2 racing, the rules of which specified that the engine needed to be derived from a production road car, of which 500 examples had to be produced within 12 months. Since a small manufacturer such as Ferrari did not have the capacity to produce such numbers an agreement was made with Fiat. These early 2000 Fiat Dino’s featured the all aluminium V6 shared with the Dino 206GT, coupled to a 5-speed transmission. This particular example was imported last year from the North of Italy and is in remarkable condition. It retains its original vinyl interior and is even still fitted with its original steering wheel. The car was repainted some time ago whilst still in Italy, clearly to a very high standard. The bodywork is very straight indeed with excellent panel-gaps and since arriving here at Avantgarde we have had a new soft-top fitted. Now offered fully UK registered, a nicer example would be very difficult to source.