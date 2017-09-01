Fiat - Dino Spider 2.0 - 1968

car description

DATA:- Valid inspection: no- Number plates and documents: USA documents with Italian customs clearance- Owners: no owners in the USA documents- Engine: 2,000 cc- General condition and maintenance: good- Body and paint condition: the paint is old. Originally red.- Underbody condition: goodDESCRIPTION:In working order, with original interior to be restored. Healthy body and bottom. Sills to be restored. The paint shows its age. Engine in order. The bumper and the front indicators are missing. Easy restoration. American documents with European customs clearance done. Notes: The car was originally red. The bumper and the front indicators are missing. The interior is original but it needs to be redone. This car can be viewed and picked up in Magione (Perugia), Italy.