loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Fiat - Dino Spider 2.0 - 1968

Compare this car
View Auction
€108,500 - €141,050 (£99,874.25 - £129,836.53)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DATA:- Valid inspection: no- Number plates and documents: USA documents with Italian customs clearance- Owners: no owners in the USA documents- Engine: 2,000 cc- General condition and maintenance: good- Body and paint condition: the paint is old. Originally red.- Underbody condition: goodDESCRIPTION:In working order, with original interior to be restored. Healthy body and bottom. Sills to be restored. The paint shows its age. Engine in order. The bumper and the front indicators are missing. Easy restoration. American documents with European customs clearance done. Notes: The car was originally red. The bumper and the front indicators are missing. The interior is original but it needs to be redone. This car can be viewed and picked up in Magione (Perugia), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309427
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > Dino
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Fiat - Dino Spider 2.0 - 1968

    Fiat Dino

    €108,500 - €141,050 est. (£99,874.25 - £129,836.53 est.)
    London , London