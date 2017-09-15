loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Fiat - Coupé 2.0 turbo - 1999

Compare this car
View Auction
€14,900 - €19,370 (£13,252.06 - £17,227.68)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none- Number plates and documents: Italian, no license plates- Owners: 1- Colour: metallic blue- Engine: 2000cc, turbo, 5 cylinders, 20 valves, 220 hp- Bodywork and paint condition: very good paint, small dent at the bottom of the doorDESCRIPTIONCar like new, never registered, with certificate of compliance. Year of manufacturing 1999, 3100 km, running-in engine, fuel petrol, manual gearbox, blue metallic colour, beige leather interior, bodywork in very good condition, used by dealer with temporary license plate, and never used again since 1999, new replaced tyres, timing belt replaced, oil and filters replaced.Notes: small dent at the bottom of passenger doorThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Rome, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325351
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Fiat > Coupe
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Fiat - Coupé 2.0 turbo - 1999

    Fiat Coupe

    €14,900 - €19,370 est. (£13,252.06 - £17,227.68 est.)
    London , London
  • 1999 Fiat Coupe 20v Turbo

    Fiat Coupe

    £3,000 - £4,000 est.
    Leominster , Herefordshire