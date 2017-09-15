Fiat - Coupé 2.0 turbo - 1999

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: none- Number plates and documents: Italian, no license plates- Owners: 1- Colour: metallic blue- Engine: 2000cc, turbo, 5 cylinders, 20 valves, 220 hp- Bodywork and paint condition: very good paint, small dent at the bottom of the doorDESCRIPTIONCar like new, never registered, with certificate of compliance. Year of manufacturing 1999, 3100 km, running-in engine, fuel petrol, manual gearbox, blue metallic colour, beige leather interior, bodywork in very good condition, used by dealer with temporary license plate, and never used again since 1999, new replaced tyres, timing belt replaced, oil and filters replaced.Notes: small dent at the bottom of passenger doorThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Rome, Italy.