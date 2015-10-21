Fiat - Coupe 1800 - 16 v

car description

Fiat Coupe 1.8 In working condition. Some small work to be done.Our photos are accurate and updated on November 2017, these are detailed pictures as they are part of the description,so there will be no doubt on the current condition of the item.Bottom is intact. Year of manufacture:1999First registration:03/1999Odometer reading:217,607 kmFuel type:Petrol, LPG adaptation (Mc)Horsepower:96 kW / 130 HPFuel tank capacity:1,747 ccmGearbox:Manual gearboxInspection valid until:03/2019Body type:CoupeNumber of previous owners:4 (dealers included), virtually 2 Keys:1Previous damage as shown in photos, accidentsCountry of origin:ItalyCountry of last registration:ItalyEnvironmental class:EURO 2COC documents:- Seats:4Colour:Metallic grey (original) Upholstery material:Fabric (original)Number of doors:2We can deliver the car throughout Europe at competitive pricesWe can also provide the dismantling certificate for foreign countries, through our agency for car documents, upon request.Number plates and documents for change of ownership for Italy.The car is located in Orvieto, just 300 m from the highway exit.