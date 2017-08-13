car description

Offered for sale is a 1.7L 1997 Fiat Barchetta manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Stylish, fun to drive and only 16,700 miles... Left-hand drive. Recently repatriated from Guernsey. Exceptionally low mileage New soft-top, brake pipes and radiator fitted in 2015 Thorough recommissioning including cambelt change undertaken in June 2016 Lots of history and paperwork to corroborate provenance Supplied with full set of keys including the all-important red "master" key Characterful alternative to a Mazda MX5 or MG TF Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/fiat-barchetta.