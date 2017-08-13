loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Fiat Barchetta

Compare this car
£6,000 - £8,000
Compare this car
Email Auction House
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.7L 1997 Fiat Barchetta manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 107/135. Stylish, fun to drive and only 16,700 miles... Left-hand drive. Recently repatriated from Guernsey. Exceptionally low mileage New soft-top, brake pipes and radiator fitted in 2015 Thorough recommissioning including cambelt change undertaken in June 2016 Lots of history and paperwork to corroborate provenance Supplied with full set of keys including the all-important red "master" key Characterful alternative to a Mazda MX5 or MG TF  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/fiat-barchetta.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303760
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Fiat > Barchetta
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    16936 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.7
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Email Auction House

Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

view other cars from this auction

People who viewed this item also viewed