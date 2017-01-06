Fiat - Barchetta- 1995

car description

Go out for lovely drive without the convertible top, even in Autumn!A very nice Fiat Barchetta 1.8 litre 16v, 131 HP, 5-speed gearbox, red with black leather interior, a very nice combination. Drives wonderfully, this car no longer requires depreciation but instead increases in value each year!A nice Fiat from manufacturing year 1995, a lot of its history known, booklets included and an odometer reading of 170,239 km (7,700 km/year). In the last couple of years, this car was rarely used. Therefore the car is now put up for auction. The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection expired in July 2017.The car has a Dutch registration and can be delivered with export documents at no additional extra cost if desired, so that a new owner from a foreign country can register the Barchetta easily. The top is in good condition, with the common traces of wear but waterproof. The interior also looks very nice, without damage. Beautiful leather upholstery, in fine condition.The car is in fine condition, a few scratches and a small tear in the rear bumper, see pictures. The airbag indicator stays lit, the bottom plate needs to be treated, the driver door does not always open from the inside. The red lacquer needs a bit of polishing in order to make it entirely nice again. Tyres are in fine condition, mounted on nice rims. ABS standard!Starts, drives, shifts and brakes properly, as new. The car is ready for use and is a lot of fun to drive. Fiat Barchetta Roadster, driving in its purest form!The car drives wonderfully, a fantastic modern classic that will only increase in value. Seller can assist with arrangements to transport the car to any part of Europe. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hengevelde, in the Netherlands.