Fiat - Barchetta - 1995

car description

Who would like to enjoy this lovely Fiat modern classic convertible during the nice autumn days! A very nice Fiat Barchetta 1.8 litre 16V, 131 HP, 5-speed gearbox, grey metallic, original colour. With Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until May 2018. The car is equipped with various extras, alloy rims with proper tyres, a fine radio with additional speakers (nicely incorporated in the roll-bar), also includes an extra set of headlight ornaments and ventilation grids, unused. A set of aluminium floor plates will be included, depicted in one of the photos. In short, a very complete and nice Barchetta!This nice Fiat, from manufacturing year November 1995, has an odometer reading of 166,795 km (7,600 km/year). In the last couple of years, this car was rarely used. Therefore the car is now put up for auction.The car has a Dutch registration and can be delivered with export documents at no additional extra cost if desired, so that a new owner from a foreign country can register the Barchetta easily. The softtop is virtually as new, even the window pane looks nice and clear. Oftentimes, the rear screens of a Barchetta are considerably worn. The interior also looks very nice, without damage.Car in fine condition, some small scratches and a small rust spot, see pictures. The airbag indicator light stays lit, can easily be reset. The tyres are mounted on particularly nice rims, tyres are in fine condition.Starts, drives, shifts and brakes properly, as new. The car is ready for use and is a lot of fun to drive. Driving a Fiat Barchetta Roadster in its purest form! The car drives wonderfully, a fantastic modern classic which will only increase in value. Seller can assist with arrangements to transport the car to any part of Europe. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hengevelde, in the Netherlands.